Pakistan, Niger reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation

Published On: Sat, 04 May 2024 13:31:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Niger have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation especially in the economic domain.

The understanding to this effect reached during the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with his Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare on the sidelines of the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit in Banjul.

The two sides also discussed coordination within the OIC framework and agreed to continue working closely to advance the collective interest within the OIC and beyond.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated Niger's support to Pakistan at various regional and international platforms and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Sangare reiterated Niger's consistent position on the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing solidarity with Pakistan's stance at the international stage.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the Gambia have agreed to further enhance high-level dialogue and cooperation in diverse fields such as trade, agriculture, education, and tourism.

The understanding to this effect came during the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia Dr. Mamadou Tangara on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the deep-rooted ties between the countries based on religious affinities, mutual trust and shared values.

He also congratulated the government of The Gambia on successfully holding the 15th OIC Islamic Summit. They also discussed bilateral cooperation in multilateral forums including the United Nations and OIC.

A MoU on Bilateral Political Consultations was also signed on the occasion by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

Pakistan and The Gambia enjoy cordial bilateral ties and continue to engage on bilateral political and economic issues and on multilateral fora as well.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Political Consultations will provide a forum for regular dialogue and engagement between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs to further strengthen mutually beneficial relations.