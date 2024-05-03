Free media - a 'pressing' need

Pakistan Pakistan Free media - a 'pressing' need

The World Press Freedom Day is marked on May 3

Ninety-seven journalists have lost their lives in the war-torn Gaza in seven months

Global organisations share abysmal state of affairs in Pakistan

Social media users also need to show a sense of responsibility

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 May 2024 17:14:26 PKT

By Ahad Khan

“A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy.” - Nelson Mandela

The World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3. The purpose of celebrating (or marking to be more precise) this day is to highlight the struggle of journalists across the globe amid multiple challenges and threats they face.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), more than 97 journalists – a majority of them Palestinians - have been killed in the first seven months of the deadly war in Gaza. Reporters without Borders (RSF) puts this death tally at 103.

In 2023, as many as 99 journalists were killed, 22pc more than those in 2022. It has been the highest toll since 2015.

The world is currently unable to find a balance of power. With Western, especially US, impact in the world receding and swift advancement of China from The Gobal South, it seems the Press has been divided immensely in the face of the changing global equation.

Major events are covered in a way that suits the interest of a particular state while blatantly ignoring the essence of fair journalism and cobweb of threats faced by principally guided journalists.

Also Read: Not in favour of imposing ban on any social media platform: Attaullah Tarar

Selective morality has made an atmosphere where news are splashed across the front pages on the basis of ‘vested interests’.

State of play in Pakistan

Pakistan's situation is no different than those parts of the world where sane and independent voices from the press are ruthlessly gagged. Intrepid reporters and writers have been penalised for speaking truth to power. From 1992 till date more than 170 journalists have been assassinated in the country.

Pakistan's rating in 2024 index of Reporters Without Borders (RFS) has slipped from 150 to 152. During the last six years, there have been multiple incidents of violence and harassment of journos.

Unfortunately, a lack of unity among journalists also paves the way for the government of the day to further exploit the professionals.

We have seen this on many occasions that if a journalist from a rival group faces a difficult time, no one from the other side of the aisle comes to the rescue of his fellow worker - beyond lip service.

Social media landscape

Social media's meteoric rise in recent years has made it easier for people to register their protest online.

Read More: President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists

Although the world is still in the throes of adjusting properly with social media, it doesn't give legitimacy to the powers that be to suppress dissent on the basis of mere difference of opinion. At the same time, the social media users also should exhibit a sense of responsibility and avoid vitriolic content.

The sad reality today is the press is pressed to toe the line of the government or power levers. It’s time the decision-makers go the extra mile to provide a conducive working environment to journalists and safeguard their rights.

Those in authority should wake up from slumber and press the 'Press Freedom' button immediately.