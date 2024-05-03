Not in favour of imposing ban on any social media platform: Attaullah Tarar

Admits closure of “X” (formerly Twitter) was not an appreciable step

Fri, 03 May 2024 12:12:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister on Friday said he was not in favour of imposing ban or closure of any social media platform.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said why the social media platform did not open any sub-office in Pakistan. He said social media platform, like other countries of the world, should establish their offices in Pakistan as well.

He admitted closure of “X” (formerly Twitter) was not an appreciable step. Tarar said proscribed outfit BLA had an elaborate setup on social media site X.

He stressed upon the need that there should be a comprehensive mechanism to regulate social media in Pakistan.

The federal minister said the country had a law against defamation, but the problem rested with implementation on this law.