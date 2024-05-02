Pakistan won't provide bases to any foreign govt, says FO

(Web Desk) – Pakistan will not provide its bases to any foreign government, the Foreign Office categorically stated on Thursday, as the animosity between Iran and the United States over the Israel-Palestine war in Middle East deepens.

At the weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations with the US and Iran and would expand its relations with both countries in larger national interest.

The spox said that there existed many channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran, adding that Islamabad would continue to increase cooperation with Tehran.

About the trilateral talks among Pakistan, China and Iran, the spox said that the date of these important talks had not yet been decided.

Regarding the Saudi investment in Pakistan, the spokesperson said that talks between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia regarding investment in energy and other sectors were continuing.

About Indian extra-territorial operations, Baloch said that the Indian network was active in South Asia for past many decades. She said that Indian network engaged in extraterritorial killings had spread across the world. She added that Pakistan put the evidence of attacks by Indian agents before the world.

About the ongoing Indian campaign of attacking and seizing the properties of Kashmiris in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Baloch said Pakistan strongly condemned India’s continued campaign.

“The reality is that the harsh statements and colonial strategies have been unsuccessful in quelling the determination of Kashmiris for freedom, and these measures are destined to face similar outcomes in the future,” she said.

The spox reiterated Pakistan’s determination to continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris for the just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

About the ongoing visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to the Gambia to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers and the OIC Summit, the spox said that at the summit, Pakistan would highlight the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the right to self-determination of Kashmiris people, the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Muslim Ummah, rising Islamophobia, issues of climate change, terrorism and other contemporary global challenges.

On the sidelines, she added, the deputy prime minister would hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers participating in the summit.

The spox stated that Pakistan would also underline the need to find collective solutions to challenges confronting Muslim Ummah.

Highlighting other diplomatic engagements during the previous week, the spokesperson informed the media of the visit of US Under-Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst to Pakistan and their meeting with Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

The two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of sustained engagement through various dialogue processes, including areas of trade, investment, energy, health, education, agriculture and climate change, she added.

She said Pakistan would continue to engage with the United States to enhance bilateral cooperation and understanding.

Coming to Gaza, Spokesperson Baloch said the Israeli occupation forces continued to take illegal steps in the West Bank in violation of international law.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the rising violations of human rights by Israel and the increasing number of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Israel’s actions constitute a breach of international law, including humanitarian laws and United Nations and OIC resolutions. These acts also undermine any prospects of a two-state solution,” she remarked.

The spox called for the international community’s efforts to prevent Israel from committing the egregious crimes in Palestine and the UN Security Council to impose an immediate prominent ceasefire, urge Israel to lift the siege of Gaza, facilitate humanitarian assistance, protect the civilians and hold the perpetrators of the genocide accountable.

Reiterating Pakistan’s full support to the people of Palestine, the spokesperson called for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.