Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese consul general, discusses bilateral issues

Interior Secretary Khurram Agha and Chinese Consulate officials were also present on the occasion

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi called on Chinese Consul General Yang in Karachi Yundong and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi where he was welcomed by Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha and Chinese Consulate officials were also present on the occasion.