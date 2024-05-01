Deputy PM Ishaq Dar to lead Pakistan delegation at OIC Summit

Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 10:28:12 PKT

(Web Desk) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistani delegation at the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, scheduled to take place in Banjul, Gambia, on May 4-5.

The Foreign Office announced in a press release on Wednesday that Dar will also attend the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting preceding the summit on May 2-3. During this meeting, ministers will discuss and finalise the agenda and outcome documents for the summit.

The summit is being convened at a critical juncture for the Muslim Ummah, particularly as the conflict affecting the people of Gaza persists without resolution. It presents an important opportunity for OIC leaders to address the dire situation in Gaza and present a unified stance on the Palestinian question.

According to the press release, "At the Summit, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will speak about Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah, rising Islamophobia, issues of climate change, terrorism, and other contemporary global challenges."

The statement further emphasises, "He will underline the need to find collective solutions to challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah."

On the sidelines of the summit, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers in attendance, concluded the statement.