TTAP demands full court take up alleged meddling in judiciary

Pakistan Pakistan TTAP demands full court take up alleged meddling in judiciary

Calls on Punjab govt to promptly initiate steps to procure wheat from farmers

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 09:20:27 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The leaders of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a grand alliance of six opposition parties, convened here on Tuesday, with Mahmood Khan Achakzai presiding over the meeting.

The meeting, attended by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and others, conducted a comprehensive review of the country's political landscape and engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the complaint raised by six judges of the Islamabad High Court about alleged intervention of intelligence agencies in legal matters.

Following the meeting, a communique was issued, wherein the opposition leaders highlighted the significant pressure exerted on judges.

The alliance decided to reach out to bar councils and lawyers across the country, observing that safeguarding the constitution was as the fundamental pillar of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan's mission.

The alliance demanded that the matter pertaining to the judges' letter be heard by a full court bench of the Supreme Court and those responsible for meddling in judicial affairs be taken to task.

During the meeting, the TTAP vehemently condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and the genocide of Palestinians, urging the Pakistani government to play a significant role in supporting the Palestinian cause.

The opposition leaders demanded that the Punjab government promptly initiate steps to procure wheat from farmers, condemning the use of force against protesting farmers as unacceptable. They further called for the immediate release of arrested farmers.

The TTAP also denounced the recent by-elections held in the country, alleging that the ballot boxes were tampered with by police during the by-elections.