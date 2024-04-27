CJP Isa visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage to father of nation

Published On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 18:51:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz Isa on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid a floral wreath at the grave of the father of the nation.

The CJP offered fateha at the Quaid’s mausoleum and also recorded his thoughts and impressions in the Visitors Book.

The chief justice was accompanied by his spouse during his visit to the mausoleum.

Upon his arrival, the CJP was presented the guard of honour by a contingent of Navy personnel.