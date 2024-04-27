PM raises wheat procurement targets after complaints from farmers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Before his departure for Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued orders for immediate procurement of wheat from farmers, Dunya News has reported.

While taking notice of the complaints from farmers, the premier also enhanced the federal government’s procurement targets from 1.4 million metric tonnes to 1.8 million metric tonnes.

In line with the PM’s decision, the PASSCO [Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation] has been instructed to raise the wheat procurement targets and to procure crop from farmers forthwith.

PM Shehbaz has directed the PASSCO to proritise ensuring transparency and facilitation of farmers during the wheat procurement drive.