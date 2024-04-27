Rain forecast: CM Maryam directs officials to be on their toes

Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 12:24:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the civil administration to take prompt measures to ensure the safety of citizens in the wake of torrential rains.

The chief minister directed the commissioners, deputy commissioners and WASA managing director to remain alert as torrential rains are being forecast across the province till April 29.

“All the resources must be utilised to ensure the timely drainage of rainwater and officials should remain in the field,” the chief minister said.

Furthermore, the chief minister directed to take measures in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Lahore and other cities during rain. Traffic wardens must perform their duties efficiently on the roads, she added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the rescue officials to take the citizens to safer places in case of need amid rains.

Necessary measures must also be taken to ensure the safety of livestock from inundated areas, she added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast of rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms in several parts of Punjab during the next 48 hours (Sunday and Monday).

During this timeframe, windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may pose threat to human lives, standing crops and structures such as electricity poles, vehicles and solar panels.

A day earlier, Lahore, Multan, Rajanpur, Sargodha and Bahawalpur received showers.