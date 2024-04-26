Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of country

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast predicting rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in several areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. This weather pattern is attributed to a westerly wave currently affecting the western and upper regions of the country, expected to persist for the next two to three days.

There's a risk of isolated to heavy rainfall potentially causing flash floods in local streams and nullahs, particularly in Balochistan areas, such as Noshki, Ziarat, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Naseerabad until April 27.

Similar conditions are predicted for Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from April 27-29.

The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan poses risks to vulnerable locations during the period of April 27-29.

During this timeframe, windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may pose threats to human lives, standing crops and structures such as electric poles, vehicles and solar panels.

Over the last 24 hours, rain and thunderstorms were reported in isolated areas of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Kashmir and upper Sindh. However, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, with southern areas experiencing hot temperatures.