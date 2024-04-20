Road linking Pak-Afghan border area blocked again by floods

CHITRAL (APP) – The Arando road, which connects the Pak-Afghan border area, has once again been blocked due to floods just a day after reopening, leaving passengers stranded and vehicles stuck on the road.

According to this news agency, the road was closed for 10 days due to heavy stones and mountains blocking it, but it was reopened after continuous hard work by the Communications & Works Department (C&W). However, a series of rains on Thursday night caused floods in different nullahs and streams, leading to the road being blocked again.

Passengers, including women and children, were left stranded for hours, and vehicles were stuck on the road. The C&W Department has mobilized machinery to clear the road, but work is on hold until the floodwaters recede.

The department has also initiated desilting and cleaning work in the Drosh Goal drainage nullah and channelization in the middle of the nullah to prevent further damage.

Locals are demanding immediate action from the government to restore the road and compensate those who have suffered losses due to the floods. They are also requesting regular development work in the area to alleviate their hardships.

The area has been frequently affected by natural disasters and lacks basic facilities such as electricity, mobile phones, and internet connectivity.