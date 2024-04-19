Light rain in Lahore turns weather pleasant

Met Office has predicted more rain in the city during next 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Light rain in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Friday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

However, rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

According to details, rain was reported from Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and other parts of the city.

