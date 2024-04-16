Saudi foreign minister meets COAS Munir

Tue, 16 Apr 2024 23:25:38 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud, accompanied by a delegation, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Tuesday.

Discussions centered on mutual interests and policies to further bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The esteemed visitor underscored the enduring and strategic nature of the relationship between the two nations, emphasising on exploring multiple avenues for continued reinforcement of bilateral ties.

In response, COAS conveyed appreciation for the delegation's visit, affirming traditional bond of fraternity between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He underscored the reverence and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for their Saudi brethren. Pakistan Army Chief reiterated full support for the delegation and conveyed his best wishes for mutually beneficial outcomes from the interaction for both states.

