PTI demands formation of an independent commission to probe May 9 incident, says Omar Ayub

Pakistan Pakistan PTI demands formation of an independent commission to probe May 9 incident, says Omar Ayub

Says cases against PTI founder and other leaders are bogus

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 15:17:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition leader and central general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub has demanded an independent commission for a fair investigation of the May 9 incident.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Omar Ayub asserted that the cases against PTI founder Shah Mehmood and other party leaders were baseless.

He claimed that the prosecution was avoiding the Nikkah during Iddat case by postponing the case hearing twice today, as the case was bogus.

Omar Ayub insisted that prosecutors were changed because they made accurate statements before Eid.

He stated that as an opposition leader, he has been demanding the formation of an independent commission for investigation and the release of CCTV footage of the May 9 riots incident.

He said the cipher case was merely bogus and the government must acknowledge its retaliation and targeting against the PTI founder.

Regarding the letter written by Islamabad High Court judges on interference in judicial matters, he stated that the letter was a charge sheet on the system.

Referring to the movement with other alliances, he stated that the main motive behind the movement was to protect the sanctity of the constitution and the law.