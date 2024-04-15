In-focus

PM Shehbaz Sharif to preside over sessions of various ministries today

Pakistan

PM to attend a high-level Saudi delegation today as well

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sahrif has reached at Islamabad from Lahore.

As per sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the sessions of various ministries today (Monday).

PM Shehbaz Sharif will be briefed about the achievement of targeted goals assigned to ministries, according to sources.

A high-level delegation headed by Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will meet PM in the evening today.

