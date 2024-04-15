PM Shehbaz Sharif to preside over sessions of various ministries today
Pakistan
PM to attend a high-level Saudi delegation today as well
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sahrif has reached at Islamabad from Lahore.
As per sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the sessions of various ministries today (Monday).
Read more: Punjab CM felicitates PM Shehbaz over improving economic indicators
PM Shehbaz Sharif will be briefed about the achievement of targeted goals assigned to ministries, according to sources.
A high-level delegation headed by Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will meet PM in the evening today.
Also read: High-level Saudi delegation to reach Pakistan today