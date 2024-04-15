Punjab CM felicitates PM Shehbaz over improving economic indicators

CM Maryam said that Owing to PM Shehbaz's economic policies, the investors' confidence is enhancing.

LAHORE (APP) - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, while paying tributes to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on improving Pakistan's economic indicators, said on Sunday that under the vibrant leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's economy had once again started treading on the path of progress.

The fruits of economic progress during the tenure of PML-N government are prominently coming to surface, Maryam said adding that "the common man would be provided relief with reduction in electricity rates and price- hike. Big international financial institutions including IMF, ADB had acknowledge Pakistan's economic policies.''

She said, "Owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif's economic policies, the investors' confidence is enhancing. For the first time in the history, 100 index Stock Exchange has crossed its 70 thousand psychological barrier."

The chief minister said, "Good news are awaiting Pakistanis and their is a strong likelihood of reduction in inflation rate up to 12.2 percent next year. For the first time, Rs 500 reduction occurred in the price of 20-kg flour bag and there is further possibility of Rs 300 reduction in the flour price according to market indicators.

"The Economic & Social Survey of Asia & Pacific Region termed Pakistan's economic indicators excellent. In the UN Report, Pakistan's economic progress has been predicted in the next fiscal year. The growth rate would increase from 2.0 percent to 2.3 percent during the current and next financial year in Pakistan."

The CM recalled that Pakistan had successfully completed its current economic programme with the IMF and its economy was showing satisfactory performance along with increase in its foreign reserves. She said that Pakistan's economy would further improve with the launch of new economic programme with the IMF. The Pakistani nation reposes its complete trust in the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, she concluded.

