CJP to hear various cases at SC Lahore registry from today

The two benches will hear multiple cases in Lahore registry from today till April 19.

Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 04:13:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa will hear multiple cases of public interest at Lahore registry of the Supreme Court from today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

According to the details, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is present in Lahore to hear the cases. Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah will also hear the cases. Two benches have been constituted in this regard.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been formed which includes Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. The second bench is headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah while Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah are part of it.

The cause list has been issued regarding the hearing of cases in Lahore registry. The two benches will hear multiple cases of public interest in Lahore Registry from today till April 19.

