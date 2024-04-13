PMA Kakul's cadet receives Hodson's Horse Merit Award for performance at RMA

Abdullah has also been awarded the International Instructor Pass

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Cadet of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul Muhammad Abdullah has received prestigious Hodson’s Horse Merit Award in recogntion of his outstanding performance at Royal Military Academy.

This award is given to an international cadet by the Royal Military Academy who has surpassed a particular standard of merit by showing overall excellence

Abdullah's performance can also be gauged from the fact that he was also awarded with the International Instructor Pass which only nineteen foreign cadets have achieved since 1957.

ENVOY FELICITATES OFFICER CADET ABDULLAH

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday congratulated Officer Cadet Muhammad Abdullah for winning the prestigious Hodson’s Horse Award as part of commissioning course 232 from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

This is after 12 years that a Pakistani cadet has secured an award from the Academy, said a press release received from the High Commission.

The high commissioner interacted with Pakistani military cadets and their parents.

He applauded the Cadet Officers’ efforts in competing passionately with their peers and termed it a moment of pride for Pakistan.

High Commissioner Faisal also lauded the efforts of the Defence Wing of the High Commission for their diverse professional engagement with Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

