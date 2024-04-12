Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Pakistan Pakistan Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

The youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Pulwama district.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 02:10:54 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a separate development, Indian troops arrested three youth during a search operation in Baramulla town.

