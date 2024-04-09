Bohra community celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Bohra community celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal in Karachi

Strict security arrangements were ensured

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 12:43:55 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Bohra community is celebrating Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal in Karachi today.

The Bohra community offered the Eid prayer at Tahiri mosque in Karachi's Saddar area.

Strict security arrangements were ensured in the mosque to avoid any untoward incident. The Rangers were also deputed at the time of Eid prayer.

Also Read: Eidul Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Shawwal moon sighting

It merits mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today (Tuesday) for the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon.

Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, the chairman of committee will preside over the meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad.

Read More: Where will top politicians celebrate this Eid?

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to weather experts, Eidul Fitr will fall on April 10 (Wednesday) tomorrow in Pakistan.