Eidul Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Shawwal moon sighting

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting scheduled in Islamabad.

Updated On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 04:41:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today (Tuesday) for the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon, Dunya News reported.

Committee chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), will attend the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will also contribute to the deliberations.

According to the meteorological department, the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen on April 9 across the country. While predicting the appearance of Eidul Fitr moon, the department said it would conjunct with the sun on April 8 at 11:21pm (local time).

On April 9, the age of the moon would be 19 to 20 hours and it would be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset. The first of Shawwal would be on April 10, it said.

