Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Eidul Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Shawwal moon sighting

Eidul Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Shawwal moon sighting

Pakistan

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting scheduled in Islamabad.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today (Tuesday) for the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon, Dunya News reported.

Committee chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), will attend the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will also contribute to the deliberations.

According to the meteorological department, the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen on April 9 across the country. While predicting the appearance of Eidul Fitr moon, the department said it would conjunct with the sun on April 8 at 11:21pm (local time).

On April 9, the age of the moon would be 19 to 20 hours and it would be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset. The first of Shawwal would be on April 10, it said.
 

Related Topics
Eidul Fitr 2024
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News