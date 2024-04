Where will top politicians celebrate this Eid?

Pakistan Pakistan Where will top politicians celebrate this Eid?

Where will top politicians celebrate this Eid?

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 23:27:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Top politicians including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari are all set to celebrate this Eidul Fitr at their hometowns.

According to sources, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will celebrate Eidul Fitr in Lahore while President Asif Ali Zardari will offer Eid prayers in Nawabshah.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will celebrate Eid in Lahore, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will offer Eid prayers in Larkana.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan will offer Eid prayers in Bunir and Leader of Opposition Umar Ayub Khan will celebrate at Haripur while Parvez Khatak will offer Eid prayers in Nowshera.

MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will offer Eid prayers in Karachi and JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will celebrate Eid in DI Khan.

Senate chairman candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani will celebrate Eid in Multan and National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will offer the prayers in Lahore.

NA Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah will celebrate the event at hometown, Nawabshah.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will offer Eid prayer at Jati Umrah and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at Sehwan Sharif and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in DI Khan while Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti will celebrate Eid in Quetta.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will offer Eid prayers in Sialkot, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will offer Eid prayers in Lahore and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will celebrate Eid in Chagi.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman will celebrate Eid in Lahore, Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar in Quetta, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori in Karachi and KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali will offer Eid prayer at the Governor House Peshawar.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ahmed Khan will celebrate Eid in Kasur, Sindh Assembly Speaker Owais Qadar Shah in Sukkar, KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati in Mansehra. KP Assembly leader of opposition Dr Ibrara Rehman will celebrate Eid in Shangla.

Azad Kashmir Barrister President Sultan will offer Eid prayer in Mirpur, PM Azad Kashmir Anwarul Haque in Bhimbar and Azad Kashmir speaker Latif Akbar will offer Eid prayers in Muzaffarabad.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah will offer Eid prayers in Faisalabad and Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza will celebrate Eid in Faislabad.

Former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri will offer Eid prayers in Khuzdar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir opposition leader Khawaja Farooq in Muzafarabad.

Former federal minister Syed Khurshid Shah and provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah will offer Eid prayers in Sukkur.