Celebrating the spirit of sharing and caring

Pakistan Pakistan Celebrating the spirit of sharing and caring

Eid is a time to extend help to others and forget life's harsh realities

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 16:51:29 PKT

By Arooj Anmol



Eidul Fitr, known as "meethi and chhoti Eid," marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Chaand Raat Celebrations

Chaand Raat, the night before Eid, sees people eagerly awaiting the moon sighting to welcome the new month of Shawal. Glued to their screens, they await the announcement from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the final verdict on Eid.

People of all ages indulge in self-pampering at salons to look fresh and beautiful. Then, they visit markets and events to get intricate mehndi designs on their hands, a traditional way for women to celebrate Eid. Nail art and beautiful nail paints are also popular choices.

Markets remain open all night till Fajr prayer, with people spending time outside with loved ones, shopping, laughing, and enjoying favourite cuisines.

Streets, roads, and markets bustle with all manner of people on Chaand Raat, rushing to get last-minute essentials, especially matching colourful bangles, jewellery, and shoes.

Eid baskets filled with greeting messages, mehndi, bangles, sweets, and jewellery are sent to loved ones.

Shops of tailors and salons are thronged. Sometimes, dresses are improperly stitched, and some individuals miss out due to insufficient time and overload of dresses.

Eid Day

On the day of Eid, people offer Eid prayers in mosques or specially designated areas at home. After prayers, heartfelt Eid greetings and Eidi envelopes for children are exchanged.

Fitrana is offered to the needy and poor to include them in the Eid festivities.

Those who've lost loved ones visit graveyards to offer prayers and adorn their graves with flowers and scents, remembering them in their celebrations.

The main part of Eid day involves devouring traditional sweets like seviyan, sheer khorma, kheer, and halwa. Eid greetings messages, voice and video calls are exchanged with family members and relatives living abroad or far away.

Traditional delicacies and dishes such as Biryani and Quorma are enjoyed with laughter, gossips, and some fun activities.

Vibrant youth, especially women, adorned in their finest attire capture the joyous occasion with selfies and pictures, immortalising the memories on social media.

Eid is also a time to catch up on sleep, which may have been disturbed during the busy month of prayers and shopping.

While the first day is mostly celebrated at homes, the second and third days of Eid see people visiting the homes of relatives, and friends, arranging get-togethers and parties.

Cinemas become popular destinations for enjoying newly released movies, and outings to tourist spots, especially in northern areas, provide opportunities for family travel.

Eid: An event of love

Eid is not only a religious and cultural festival to celebrate happiness and create beautiful memories but also a time to extend help to others, forget life's harsh realities, and mend strained ties.

It serves as a significant source of income and economic opportunities, boosting the economy of a state.

