In pictures: Showbiz stars celebrate Eid in style

Eidul Fitr is the day of joy and happiness

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 13:14:49 PKT

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

It has become tradition to share the Eid day pictures on social media platforms.

The social media is flooded with the pictures of showbiz stars who celebrated Eid with style.

The showbiz couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari updated fans about their celebrations on the eve of Eid.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor shared solo and couple photos with the caption “Eid Mubarak”.

The couple opted black theme for their Eid dress. Ali wore pure black suite while Saboor looked charming in black sleevless Kameez with golden embroidery on it.

Actor Hadiqa Kiani was looking gorgeous in front of flowers in her pink Eid dress.

Actor Afzal Khan shared a video with his kids and wife Sahiba to celebrate Eid in style.

Actor Kinza Hashmi opted for yellow dress on this Eid.

Actor Ayesha Khan shared the Eid pictures with both her adorable kids.