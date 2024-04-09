Chand Raat excitement – a beginning of Eid festivities

Everyone seems anxious to get tiding of moon sighting

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 07:47:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chand Raat is itself a source of excitement before Eid day.

After Maghrib, everyone seems anxious to get tiding of moon sighting. Some reach their rooftops to have a glimpse of new noon.

If they don’t sight it through their naked eyes or with help of a telescope, they glue to their TV screen to know what Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, a moon sighting body, announces.

The longer the committee takes time to give its verdict, the harsher remarks from people it invites for procrastination – in this modern age where people have reached the Moon, they are still searching for the moon – such kind of words are often spoken from those waiting for the news about the moon sighting. Interestingly, this wait is not boring, but exciting.

The moment they get the news that moon is sighted, they are over the moon. A series of moon greeting messages begins on phones and social media is buzzed with the contents pertaining to Eid.

Culmination of Itikaf observance

With the sighting of Eid moon, people observing Itikaf are greeted by their loved ones, who go to mosques where they observe Itikaf and escort them to homes in a group of people reciting Quran and Na’at.

Women who observe Itikaf at homes are congratulated by the members of their families, who gather at their homes and hug them in devotion.

Chand Raat shopping

The important and significant feature of Chand Raat is Eid shopping. A majority of people like to do shopping on Chand Raat.

With the announcement of new moon, the Eid shoppers, particularly young men, girls and children with their mothers and fathers throng to bazaars for Eid shopping.

“Chand Raat is very important for us. Our sale depends on this night. So, we try our best not to send back our customers empty-handed. There is a wrong impression we overcharge customers for our goods on Chand Raat. We are open to bargain with the customers.

Sale is more important for us than profits on this night because we have to return payment to creditors whom we get articles on the promise of paying them back on Chand Raat,” said a shopkeeper of a readymade garments outlet in Naulakha Bazaar.

A great rush of people is always witnessed at salons and beauty parlors on the occasion of Chand Raat. Those waiting for their turn at salons are not the new ones. They are those who got time two or three days before Chand Raat.

“Look at the shop jam-packed with people. I don’t think my turn will come before Fajr prayer. I had an experience of last year. I got my turn after Fajr last year. So, this may be another repetition this night,” said a teenage boy waiting anxiously for his turn at a salon.

Rush at bangles and henna stalls

Wearing bangles and using henna to colour nails, hands and hair are common among women, particularly on special occasions like Eid or marriage.

They usually arrange gatherings at homes where they dye hands and nails of one another with henna.

“My Eid starts with Chand Raat. Chand Raat without mehndi (henna) is incomplete. I wait for this night throughout the year.

We share mehndi designs with our cousins and friends at this night. We don’t sleep the whole night. Chand night is nothing short of Eid.

We celebrate Eid in daytime and Chand Raat at night,” said a girl student while talking to Dunya News at a stall.

Span of Eid celebrations

Eidul Fitr celebrations continue for three days. On first day, people normally stay home and enjoy sumptuous meals with their family members.

On last two days of Eid, they go to their relatives – particularly in-laws and recreational places with their children.