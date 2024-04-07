PM Shehbaz arrives in Makkah to perform Umrah

Published On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 20:56:03 PKT

MAKKAH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Makkah Mukarmah on Sunday to perform Umrah.

At the Makkah railway station, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy and senior officials received the premier.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz accompanied by his cabinet members left for Makkah Mukarmah.

On Saturday, PM Shehbaz offered Isha prayer and nawafil at Riazul Jannah, Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina Munawarah.

He visited the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, as well as for the Muslims of Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited the Roza-e-Rasool and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz was welcomed by Madina Munawarah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan.

The prime minister is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.