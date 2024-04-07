Marwat dismisses reports of differences within PTI

Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
04:18 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:57 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:19 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:25 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:50 AM
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat has refuted reports of differences within the party.

In a statement on Sunday, Marwat stated that all PTI leaders were standing by the party founder’s cause, emphasising that this solidarity was imperative at this juncture.

The PTI leader also asserted that he would not respond to any questions about the party in a manner that could sow seeds of discord within its ranks.

Marwat announced that PTI leaders, workers and supporters would take to the streets on Feb 8 to reclaim what he believes is the rightful mandate of the PTI.

