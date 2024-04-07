Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
04:18 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:57 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:19 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:25 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:50 AM
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Shawwal moon on Tuesday

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Shawwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD (APP) – A pivotal meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, to determine the sighting of the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and will be chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), will participate in the meeting.

Maulana Azad has emphasised the importance of public involvement and encouraged citizens to actively engage in the moon sighting efforts for Shawwal-ul-Mukarram.

Individuals are urged to report any sightings to designated contact numbers: 0321-9410041/0333-9100619, 0300-6831822, and 051-9201425.

