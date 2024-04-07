Two sanitary workers die of suffocation in Hyderabad

Sehar Time Ramadan 28
HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Two sanitary workers lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a sewage drain in Hyderabad's SITE area on Sunday, Dunya News has reported.

The incident took place inside a factory, where two labourers, 30-year-old Aamir and 25-year-old Azmi, were cleaning a sewage disposal. Due to the accumulation of poisonous gases in the sewage disposal, they both succumbed to suffocation during the cleaning process.

Police officials said the deceased sanitary workers were from the Christian community and were cousins. The bodies of the workers were shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

