ISLAMABAD (APP) – The World Health Day was observed globally, including in Pakistan, on Sunday (today).

The theme for this year's World Health Day is 'My Health, My Right'.

This year's World Health Day also commemorates the 76th anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO), providing an opportunity to reflect on public health successes that have enhanced the quality of life over the past seven decades.