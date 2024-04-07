Two terrorists killed in trade of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 18:24:00 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on the night intervening April 6 and April 7 in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing stated on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), there was an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan, resulting in the deaths of both terrorists.

The ISPR reported that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorists.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.