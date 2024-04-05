PM Shehbaz orders foolproof security of Chinese nationals

Says war against the menace of terrorism will continue till its complete eradication

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed all the security agencies to ensure fool-proof security arrangements for the Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting regarding security situation in the country, the prime minister said he had decided to personally review the meetings with respect to the overall security of the country especially the security of the Chinese citizens.

He said war against the menace of terrorism will continue till its complete eradication from the country. He directed the interior ministry to uproot terrorism completely from the country and to increase collaboration with the provinces to further improve the provincial anti-terrorism departments.

The prime minister also instructed to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for the regular audit of the security SOPs. The interior ministry briefed the prime minister in detail about the overall law and order situation of the country and the performance of the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, top brass of the security agencies and the concerned high officials.