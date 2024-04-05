Election Commission issues notification of 37 senators-elect

Nineteen candidates were elected on April 2 while 18 had already been elected unopposed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission (ECP) on Friday issued notifications of 37 candidates who have been elected to the Senate.

According to the notification, Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, Ishaq Dar, Bilal Ahmad Khan, Abdul Wasi, Husna Bano and Rahat Jamali have been elected senators from Islamabad.

From Punjab, Ahad Cheema, Parvez Rashid, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Mohsin Naqvi, Talal Chaudhry, Nasir Mahmood, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Mossadegh Malik, Anusha Rehman, Bushra Anjum Butt and Khalil Tahir have been elected to the upper house of parliament.

From Balochistan, Ahmed Khan, Anwarul Haq Kakar and Aimal Wali Khan have been declared elected.

The 12 successful candidates from Sindh include seven winners on general seats – Syed Masroor Ahsan of PPP, Dost Ali Jaisar, Ashraf Jatoi, Kazim Ali Shah, Nadeem Bhutto, Aamir Chishti of MQM-Pakistan and independent candidates Faisal Vawda.

Quratul Ain Marri and Rubina Qaim Khani of the PPP have won the women's seat, while Panju Mil Bheel of the PPP was declared winner on minority seat and Zameer Ghamro and Sarmad Ali on the technocrat seat.

It may be recalled that half of the Senate members - 48 - retired after completing their six-year term in March. Elections were held on April 2 to fill 30 vacant seat as 18 members had already been elected unopposed. However, elections on 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were postponed due to a stand-off between the provincial government and opposition over the oath-taking of MPAs-elect on reserved seats. As a result of which 19 senators were elected on April 2.

The Pakistani parliament is likely to be complete on Tuesday (today) as it is electing members of the upper house called the Senate.