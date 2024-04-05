By-election campaigns to conclude at midnight on April 19: ECP

Candidates engaging in political activities after this deadline will face legal consequence

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The ongoing election campaign for by-elections in 21 national and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will conclude late Friday night (April 19-20), giving voters the opportunity to carefully consider their options before casting their votes for preferred candidates in their respective constituencies.

In accordance with election regulations, campaigning will come to an end precisely at midnight falling between the April 19th and 20th.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) advises that candidates who continue engaging in political activities after this deadline will face legal consequences. Additionally, the ECP calls upon the media and the public to work together to uphold a free, fair, and transparent election process.

The Commission has reminded the candidates participating in the by-elections about Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017.

This section prohibits individuals from organizing, attending, or participating in any public meetings or processions within the constituency’s area for a period of 48 hours after the polls end, until midnight.

The ECP cautioned that those who breach these regulations could be subject to penalties such as imprisonment for a maximum of two years, a fine of up to Rs100,000, or both. Arrangements have almost been completed to hold the by-elections in five National and 16 provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan on April 21.

National Assembly constituencies included NA-8 Bajaur; NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I; NA-119 Lahore-III; NA-132 Kasur-II, and NA-196 Kamber Shahdadkot-I.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituencies included PK-22 Bajaur-IV and PK-91 Kohat-II. Balochistan Assembly constituencies included PB-20 Khuzdar-III and PB-22 Lasbela.

Punjab Assembly constituencies included PP-22 Chakwal-cum-Talagang; PP-32 Gujrat-VI; PP-36 Wazirabad-II; PP-54 Narowal-I; PP-93 Bhakkar-V; PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV; PP-147 Lahore-III; PP-149 Lahore- V; PP-158 Lahore-XIV; PP-164 Lahore XX; PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII, and PP-290 DG Khan-V.