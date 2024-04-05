PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

The premier will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and discuss various projects

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (tomorrow) where he will also perform Umrah.

According to sources, the premier will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and discuss investment in various projects.

It is reported that a $1 billion investment in Reko Diq and other projects will be finalised in the meeting.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz will also invite Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit Pakistan.