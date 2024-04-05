President Asif Zardari meets with CJCSC Sahir Shamshad to discuss security situation

Vowed to end the menace of terrorism

Published On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 15:38:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza recently convened for a significant meeting.

During the meeting, CJCSC extended his congratulations to President Zardari for assuming the coveted office of head of state.

The meeting primarily focused on discussions regarding the national security landscape and the operational readiness of the armed forces.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza provided a comprehensive briefing to President Zardari concerning the prevailing national security situation, as well as the preparedness of the armed forces to tackle both internal and external security challenges.

He emphasized that the armed forces were adequately equipped with the necessary capabilities to effectively counter any threats.

President Asif Zardari commended the pivotal role played by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation's borders and contributing to its socio-economic development.

Zardari expressed confidence in the ability of the armed forces to navigate and overcome the multifaceted security challenges facing the nation.

President Zardari entrusted the armed forces with the responsibility of managing both internal and external security challenges successfully.

It was emphasized in the meeting that with the steadfast support of the nation, efforts would be made to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the homeland.