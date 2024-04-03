PTI founder's prison security costs Rs1.2m a month, says advocate general

As many as seven jail cells have been allocated for the PTI founder

Wed, 03 Apr 2024 13:22:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Advocate General of Punjab revealed before the Lahore High Court that the monthly cost on the security of PTI founder is Rs1.2 million.

Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the petition filed by PTI Lawyers Forum President Afzal Azeem Pahat.

The petitioner demanded foolproof security arrangements for PTI founder in Adiala jail.

The petitioner maintained that the jail authorities have imposed ban on meetings with PTI founder and his life is in danger.

The Advocate General informed the court that seven jail cells have been allocated for PTI founder. “He is detained in one cell while six other cells are also on his disposal,” Advocate General said.

He added that there is one security guard for 10 prisons in Adiala jail but the government has deputed 14 security officials for PTI founder.

“The meal is served to PTI founder from a separate kitchen,” said the Advocate General.

The Advocate General was of the view that CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of PTI founder with the cost of 0.5 million.

Advocate Asad Manzoor, the PTI counsel said that no one is allowed to meet the PTI founder and his wife has also moved a petition over this issue.

“It is very sensitive matter. We cannot allow everyone,” chief justice remarked.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till after the Eid.