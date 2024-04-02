Iftar Time Ramadan 22
Bushra Bibi was poisoned in Bani Gala, alleges PTI founder

Bushra Bibi was poisoned in Bani Gala, alleges PTI founder

Pakistan

PTI founder demands Bushra Bibi’s checkup by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum hospital

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that his wife Bushra Bibi has been 'poisoned' in Bani Gala. 

The PTI founder made the startling revelations that the marks of poison were seen on her skin and tongue. 

The hearing of 190 million pounds case was held in Adiala jail on Tuesday. 

During the hearing, the PTI founder told Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana that attempts were made to administer poison to Bushra Bibi. 

“The court should pass an order for the medical examination of Bushra Bibi,” he said. 

The PTI founder demanded that Bushra Bibi should be examined by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum hospital. 

The court asked the PTI founder to move a detailed petition for medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

 

