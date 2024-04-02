Court to resume 190mn pounds case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi today

Pakistan Pakistan Court to resume 190mn pounds case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi today

Statement of 10 witnesses has been recorded so far

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 10:18:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An accountability court of Islamabad will resume hearing of 190 million pounds case against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in Adiala jail today.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana will conduct hearing of the case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi will be presented in the court.

It may be recalled that statement of 10 witnesses has been recorded so far while cross-questioning of five witnesses have been made in the case.

Statements of more witnesses will be recorded in the case today.