Iftar Time Ramadan 22
Lahore
LHR
06:24 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:50 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:31 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:38 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:53 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Court to resume 190mn pounds case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi today

Pakistan

Statement of 10 witnesses has been recorded so far

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An accountability court of Islamabad will resume hearing of 190 million pounds case against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in Adiala jail today.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana will conduct hearing of the case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi will be presented in the court.

It may be recalled that statement of 10 witnesses has been recorded so far while cross-questioning of five witnesses have been made in the case.

Statements of more witnesses will be recorded in the case today.  

