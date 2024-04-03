Reply sought from KP speaker on contempt plea for not administering oath on reserved seats

Pakistan Pakistan Reply sought from KP speaker on contempt plea for not administering oath on reserved seats

Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali conducted hearing of the contempt petition

Follow on Published On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 11:41:08 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought reply from speaker and the deputy speaker in contempt of court case for not administering oath to the lawmakers elected on reserved seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali conducted hearing of the contempt petition filed by the opposition parties in the Peshawar High Court.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said the court had ordered the elected members of the assembly to take oath on reserved seats.

Despite court orders, the oath was not administered to them on the reserved seats. The petitioner's counsel said the speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly violated the court orders.

Therefore, contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against them, he said. The court, while issuing notices to speaker and deputy speaker, directed them to submit their reply on next hearing date.

A day ago, the elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had filed a contempt petition in the Peshawar High Court on the issue of delayed oath to members on reserved seats.

It may be recalled that on March 27, the Peshawar High Court, while accepting the petition of opposition members in case of oath on reserved seats, had ordered the speaker to administer oath to the members.

