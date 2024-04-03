Inflation casts a shadow over Eid shopping

By Arooj Anmol

Come the second half of Ramazan and with it begin Eid shopping spree. But unlike previous years, a majority of people find themselves grappling with economic crunch this time round.

People’s lack of affordability and enthusiasm can be borne out by low turnout in markets even few days before the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr. The tradesmen and buyers, it seems, are equally perturbed over the situation.

In Lahore, a city known for its conviviality, this year’s Eid precedes a lack of traditional verve and the celebrations seem overshadowed by financial worries. The relentless onslaught of inflation has rendered even the most basic necessities unattainable for many, casting a shadow over traditional Eid preparations.

From the humble purchase of groceries to the daunting task of paying utility bills, the burden weighs heavily on households countrywide, leaving little room for the customary splurges associated with Eid shopping.

Eid, a time when everyone endeavours to have a new attire to mark the occasion, now presents a formidable challenge in the face of skyrocketing prices. The exorbitant costs of clothing, footwear, jewellery, and cosmetics loom as insurmountable obstacles, forcing people to explore alternative avenues such as second-hand purchases or makeshift stalls.

Bano Bazaar appears has less crowd these days as its once vibrant stalls are now mere relics of a bygone era. Traders anxiously await customers ahead of the festive occasion. Those who do come hardly make worthwhile purchases. Customers are in arguments with shopkeepers to sell products on old rates to be able to get something for Eid but shopkeepers are in loss to sell things in low rates.

Ahsan runs a shoe shop in Liberty Market, a major shopping place in Lahore. He used to have rush of customers at his outlet so much so that his salesmen didn’t have time to respond. But the times are hard for his business now, with meagre sales and profit.

Ayesha, a schoolteacher and single parent, says she has two children under 10 and she has decided not to buy clothes for herself.

However, Yateem Khana and Ichhra Bazaar heaven for lower economic classes are jam packed, people are busy in purchase of bangles, mehndi and matching jewellery. People are purchasing for their children to bring smile on their faces on religious and cultural festival.

Meanwhile, a disheartening paradox emerges in the realm of online commerce, where exorbitantly priced garments vanish within minutes of their pre-launch, leaving behind a trail of disillusionment. The quality of these garments often falls short of expectations.

SENSE OF EMPATHY

Some people opt to make do with their old garments in a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the oppressed in distant lands. The atrocities unfolding in Gaza serve as a sobering reminder of the interconnectedness of global struggles, amplifying the collective sense of empathy and compassion.

COST OF DOING BUSINESS

Behind the scenes, the cost of conducting business continues to soar due to escalating expenses such as fuel bills, further exacerbating the financial strain faced by businessmen and consumers alike.

Waqar is a factory owner in Pakistan’s textile capital Faisalabad. He says the cost of doing business has multiplied, leaving the producers and tradesmen with no choice but to sell products at high rates. He argues how they can pay for their labour and meet other expenses otherwise.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, the remittances from Arab and Gulf countries have been low and the business activities have been affected. The families of overseas Pakistanis, who have a lavish lifestyle, are also now feeling the heat of this inflation.

As Pakistanis navigate the challenges of a faltering economy, the spirit of resilience and solidarity remains unwavering. Despite economic hardships that threaten to overshadow the joy of Eid, communities come together in a display of strength and solidarity, embodying the true essence of resilience in the face of adversity.

