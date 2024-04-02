Google adds new AI features to help you with online shopping

The tech giant is also adding models that range from XXS to 4XL

(Web Desk) - Google has added new artificially intelligent features to help you with online shopping.

Its new AI image generation feature can help streamline your hunt for the perfect item and make recommendations.

Google made the announcement about enhancing its shopping features in a recent blog post.

"We developed AI image generation for shopping so you can shop for apparel styles similar to whatever you had in mind.

"Say you want a new spring jacket, but haven’t found the right match.

"After searching for your query — like “colorful quilted spring jacket” — tap “Generate images” to see photorealistic images that match your vision.

"Once you’ve found one you like, just click it and scroll to see shoppable options," the Google blog explains.

You'll need to be in the US and opt into Google's Search Generative Experience to access the feature.

If you fit the bill, you can try it out on the Google app or on mobile browsers.

Google also plans to let prospective shoppers virtually try on items.

"Even when you’ve found a style you like, you might want that extra assurance it’s going to look just right on you.

"That’s where our virtual try-on (VTO) tool comes into play.

"In the U.S. on desktop, mobile or the Google app, just look for the “try-on” icon in shopping results for men’s or women’s tops," the Google blog explains.

The catch is you won't actually be trying on the virtual items yourself.

A selection of diverse models ranging in size from XXS to 4XL will have tried on the clothes and you can view what they look like in real life on a body time similar to your own.

"No two shoppers are alike, which is why we’re designing the shopping experience on Google so it’s tailored to you.

"Look out for more personalized experiences to help you find and shop for what you love," Google added.

