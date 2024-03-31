Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:23 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:49 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:30 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:36 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:52 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Punjab Assembly session summoned on opposition's requisition

Punjab Assembly session summoned on opposition's requisition

Pakistan

The political situation, inflation and law and order would be discussed

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The session of Punjab Assembly has been summoned on the requisition of opposition.

As per the details, speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has summoned the session for Monday April 1 at 11.am. A notification in this regard has already been issued by the speaker.

Also Read: Punjab Assembly approves budget for financial year 2023-24

The political situation, inflation and law and order would be discussed in the session, said the agenda items issued by the assembly secretariat.

Earlier, the session was prorogued for indefinite time period on Saturday after the approval of supplementary budget by the House.

Read More: MPAs on reserved seats in Punjab Assembly take oath amid rumpus

Later, the fresh session was summoned on the requisition of opposition benches.

Related Topics
Punjab Assembly Session
Punjab Assembly
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News