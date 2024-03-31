Punjab CM and PPP Chairman extend Easter greetings to Christian community

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab CM and PPP Chairman extend Easter greetings to Christian community

Easter is the day of harmony and kindness

Follow on Published On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 11:40:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed felicitations to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter, emphasizing the festival's message of kindness, empathy, forgiveness, and love.

CM Maryam highlighted the constructive role played by the Christian community in Pakistan's creation and development, underscoring their importance as a peaceful minority.

In her message, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized Pakistan's commitment to diversity and inclusion, stating that the country is the homeland for all, without discrimination based on religion, caste, race, color, or values.

She emphasized Easter's promotion of harmony, tolerance, and humanity, wishing for contentment, peace, and prosperity during the celebrations.

Bilawal sent the message of diversity, harmony

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the PPP, extended his greetings to the Christian community globally on Easter.

Bilawal praised their unwavering patriotism and acknowledging their efforts in education and health sectors.

PPP's chairman highlighted the PPP's vision of inclusion and diversity by mentioning the election of Anthony Naveed as Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and MPA Roma Mushtaq Matto.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized Easter as a symbol of mutual understanding and a new dawn, aligning with the principles of his predecessors, Shehheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, as well as the principles outlined in the 1973 constitution.

He reiterated Pakistan's unity for a brighter, better, and more progressive future.