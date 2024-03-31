Millions of faithful to observe Itikaaf from today

Itikaaf is observed in the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan to pray in seclusion

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Like the rest of the Islamic world, millions of devout Muslims will go into seclusion called Itikaaf in Pakistan from today.

Itikaaf is observed in the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan to pray in seclusion for the blessings of Almighty Allah and following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). From 21st of Ramazan, men will restrict themselves to mosques, while women separate themselves from other within their homes to devote themselves for prayers.

Itikaaf means “devotion to a thing and sticking to it”.

Millions of believers will start Itikaaf after Asr prayer on Sunday (today). Mosques have made special arrangements to accommodate men for Itikaaf across the country. Special arrangements are also made by the administration of some mosques and philanthropists to provide sehri and iftar for those observing itikaaf.

In Lahore, hundreds of people would observe Itikaaf in Data Sahib Mosque, Badshahi Mosque and Minhajul Quran Mosque of Tahirul Qadri.

Itikaaf ends when the moon of Shawwal is sighted.