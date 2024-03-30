Sehar Time Ramadan 20
PM Shehbaz directs formation of committee on climate change

PM Shehbaz directs formation of committee on climate change

Pakistan

Pakistan is among the countries that had least role in climate destruction, says premier

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed the formation of a committee to identify problems related to climate change and to tackle them.

He was chairing a meeting regarding Ministry of Climate Change. He was briefed on the progress on the policies and projects related to climate change.

He said climate change was a very important issue, adding Pakistan was among the countries that had least role in climate destruction but was the most affected by climate change.

He said a comprehensive and effective strategy was needed to counter the effects of climate change.

Climate change was related to agriculture, energy, water, infrastructure and other sectors, he added. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, high level officials of relevant departments and experts of climate change attended the meeting. 

