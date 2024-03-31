Iftar Time Ramadan 20
PIA suspends Hina Sani after her arrest in Canada in passport fraud case

Pakistan

The crew member brought a bad name to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken action against its flight attendant Hina Sani who was briefly held at Toronto Airport for carrying passports not issued to her for international travel.

Hina Sani, a member of cabin crew, was arrested in Toronto on PIA Flight PK-789. Canadian immigration authorities confiscated multiple passports from her on Friday.

The action was taken after Sani put the country’s flag carrier in bad light due to several scandals.

The crew member, along with two others from the same flight, was initially detained but later released after investigations.

PIA management shortly suspended crew member and stated that further action would be taken based on the Canadian customs' investigation report.

A PIA spokesperson told media that the airline was cooperating with Canadian authorities and that the suspended crew member would face additional departmental and legal actions based on the inquiry report.

The crew members are expected to return to Pakistan over the weekend.

PIA crew member brought a bad name to Pakistan as last month another air hostess Maryam Raza slipped away in Canada.

 

