Three dead, seven injured in Lahore accidents

Recklessly driven car rams into a tree on canal road

Sun, 31 Mar 2024 02:46:50 PKT

LAHORE: (Web Desk) - Three persons died and seven sustained injuries in two road accidents here on Saturday.

In the first incident on Canal Road, two persons died and another received injuries when their speeding car hit a tree in Wafaqi Colony.

The car riders were going on Canal Road when its driver lost control and hit a tree.

As a result, two persons died on the spot whereas the third sustained injuries.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital by Rescue 1122. The dead bodies could not be identified.

In the second accident, a rickshaw driver died and six passengers sustained injuries when the three-wheeler overturned in Raiwind City.

The driver was identified as Hammad Ahmad. Those injured in the accident were shifted to a nearby hospital.

