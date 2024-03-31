Rain, thunderstorm lash parts of country

Published On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 02:15:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and gusty wind was reported in many parts of the country.

Scattered rain followed by partly cloudy weather was also reported in Lahore while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Following the rain and cloudy weather, all the departments concerned, especially Wasa field staff came in the field to handle the situation.

Met officials warned that moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable points.

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period.

In Lahore, the rain started early morning and continued for a few hours at scattered places.

The City also witnessed thunder and blowing winds before the rain.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and was likely to persist in upper parts till March 31 (today).

They predicted that intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad while hailstorm was also likely during forecast period.

Heavy falls was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir and dust storm/dust raising winds were likely in southern parts of the country.